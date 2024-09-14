Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Christopher Nkunku wins it! Substitute's superb late finish and Robert Sanchez's penalty save spare Blues' blushes

Nkunku came off the bench to finish inside the box as the Blues somehow beat the Cherries

Chelsea had to reckon with an energetic Bournemouth side on Saturday night but managed to do so, with some help from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and substitute Christopher Nkunku.

In the 36th minute, during a half they dominated, Bournemouth got in behind as Evanilson capitalised on a terrible backpass from Wesley Fofana. Sanchez sprinted out and body-checked the summer signing, bringing him down in the area and conceding a penalty, although he stood tall to make a sensational save.

Bournemouth were the better side in the first half but Evanilson could not convert any of his chances, including from 12 yards, and the two sides headed into the interval level.

In the second half, the same pattern resumed and Ryan Christie hit the post just before the hour mark.

But it was Chelsea who found a way to win the game. In the 85th minute, two substitutes combined as Jadon Sancho found Nkunku, who poked home, and somehow earned the Blues all three points.

