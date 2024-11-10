Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Pedro Neto steps up as Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella impress -but Robert Sanchez still looks way below Blues' standard

The Portugal international fired in a stunning equaliser for Enzo Maresca's side after their goalkeeper again conceded an avoidable goal

Chelsea climbed up to third in the Premier League table but were forced to settle for a point as they played out a 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea had the best of the early chances, as David Raya was forced to tip over Cole Palmer's 20-yard drive before Malo Gusto headed off-target from close-range after Pedro Neto delivered an inch-perfect cross. Arsenal began to create opportunities of their own, however, as Gabriel Martinelli was denied by Robert Sanchez before Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out for offside.

The Gunners eventually broke the deadlock midway through the second half when the ball fell for Martinelli in acres of space at the back post, and the Brazilian beat Sanchez at his near post. The lead didn't last long, however, as Neto equalised with a powerful effort from 25 yards after cutting in from the right.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but neither side could find the net for a second time, meaning leaders Liverpool sit nine points clear of both sides heading into the last international break of 2024.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...