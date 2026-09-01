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Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Chelsea-Manchester City: intensive talks under way for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea
Transfers
Manchester City
E. Fernandez

For the Argentine midfielder, a €135 million offer from City

Manchester City and Chelsea are in intensive talks over Enzo Fernández. Matteo Moretto reported it on X. The Argentine midfielder has already approved the move. As for the figures, the fee under discussion is €135 million.

  • Born in 2001, Enzo Fernández has been playing in a Chelsea shirt since January 2023, making 169 appearances and scoring 31 goals, while also winning the Club World Cup and the Conference League. The Blues signed him from Benfica for 121 million.


    For the Argentina national team, the 2001-born midfielder won the 2022 World Cup and lost the final in 2026.


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