This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona snubbed as Daniel Munoz agrees new Crystal Palace contract after standout season at Selhurst Park D. Munoz Crystal Palace Barcelona Manchester City Premier League LaLiga Chelsea Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona have all been snubbed as Daniel Munoz has reportedly agreed to a new Crystal Palace contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Munoz's current deal runs until 2027

Has signed a new deal with improved terms

Several European giants were linked to the player Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱