Chelsea v Manchester United - The Adobe Women's FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal & Man Utd find out Women’s FA Cup opponents as fourth round draw is made

Reigning champions Chelsea, along with Manchester City, Arsenal & Manchester United, have discovered their opponents for the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup after the draw was made on Monday evening. The third round of the cup competition concluded on Sunday as 20 teams progressed to the fourth round, where they will now be joined by 12 top-flight clubs from the Women's Super League.

  • Teams going for glory in Women's FA Cup

    A day after the third round of the Women's FA Cup concluded, the four-round draw was conducted. Twenty teams that progressed from the last round are now joined by 12 Women's Super League clubs, including reigning champions Chelsea and 14-time winners Arsenal. 

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    WSL giants find their opponents

    Defending champions Chelsea are all set to face Crystal Palace, who progressed to the round of 32 after beating Lewes 1-0. The Blues had defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the final of the competition last season to secure domestic travel, while Palace were relegated from the top-flight.

    United will lock horns against Burnley in the fourth round, while 14-time winners Arsenal are all set to host fellow WSL side Aston Villa. The Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur will square off with Leicester City in an all-WSL clash and the Cityzens will face Burnley.

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • Full Women's FA Cup draw

    Charlton Athletic v Swindon Town

    AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

    Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

    Oxford United v Middlesbrough

    Chatham Town v York City

    Arsenal v Aston Villa

    Manchester United v Burnley

    Southampton v Bristol City

    London Bees v Liverpool

    Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

    Chelsea v Crystal Palace

    Newcastle United v West Ham United

    Sunderland v London City Lionesses

    West Bromwich Albion v Everton

    Hull City v Birmingham City

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Manchester United Women v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    With the conclusion of the FA Cup third round the winter break in Women's football in England kicked in as the season will resume in the New Year on January 10 with a blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the WSL. The FA Cup fourth round will be played on January 18.

0