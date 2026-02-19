Getty Images Sport
Chelsea lose wonderkid to rivals Tottenham after successful trial in north London
Teen sensation leaves Chelsea for Spurs
The 16-year-old right-back has already integrated himself into the Spurs setup, having featured for the Under-16 side in a Premier League Cup fixture against Manchester City earlier this month. His performance during that trial period was enough to convince the Tottenham hierarchy to move quickly. Jobling had been a regular in Chelsea’s youth categories, featuring for both their U16 and U17 teams this season, but he now finds himself on the opposite side of the London divide as he prepares to transition into full-time professional football.
A major coup for the Spurs academy
The acquisition of Jobling is seen as a significant win for the Tottenham academy, especially given his status as an international captain. He will initially join up with Jamie Carr’s U18 squad, a team that has faced a challenging campaign with 10 wins from 24 league games and is in need of defensive reinforcement. The path for Jobling is already clearly mapped out by the club; he is expected to sign his first professional contract when he celebrates his 17th birthday later this year, ensuring his long-term future remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Despite the change in club colours, Jobling’s international stock remains high. He is expected to be Tottenham’s sole representative for England’s Under-16s when the national side takes on Denmark, Spain and France this week. His departure from Cobham marks a rare instance of Chelsea allowing a youth captain to leave for a local rival, a move that could come back to haunt the Blues if the marauding full-back fulfils his significant potential under the guidance of the Spurs coaching staff.
Tottenham's youth recruitment drive
Jobling is not the only high-profile arrival at the Hotspur Way training ground in recent weeks, as Spurs continue to bolster their youth ranks with elite talent from across the country. The club have been incredibly active in the market, having recently secured the services of Elisha Sowunmi after the player declined a new contract at West Ham. Furthermore, Spurs won a hard-fought battle against Arsenal to sign James Wilson on loan from Hearts, signalling a clear intent to dominate the local recruitment landscape.
This surge in academy activity comes at a time when the pathway to the first team is under intense scrutiny. Supporters have previously voiced concerns regarding the lack of opportunities for homegrown graduates, particularly under former regimes.
New horizons under Igor Tudor
However, the arrival of interim manager Igor Tudor has brought a fresh wave of optimism for the club's younger players. Unlike his predecessor, Tudor is expected to provide a more transparent bridge between the youth setup and the senior squad. There is a growing belief that the current crop of academy stars will have genuine opportunities to impress the first-team staff, as evidenced by Wilson being pictured in senior training sessions ahead of the upcoming North London Derby.
For Jobling, the move represents a fresh start and a chance to prove his former club wrong. While Chelsea’s loss is undoubtedly Tottenham’s gain, the pressure will now be on the youngster to replicate his international form in a Spurs shirt.
