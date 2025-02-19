Chelsea v Everton - The Adobe Women's FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Creeping into the women's game' - Chelsea & Lionesses star Millie Bright opens up on being labelled 'f*cking sh*t' by fan who asked for autograph

M. BrightChelsea FC WomenAston Villa Women vs Chelsea FC WomenAston Villa WomenWSLWomen's football

Chelsea star Millie Bright has revealed her thoughts on being called 'f*cking sh*t' by a fan who asked for her autograph during a recent WSL clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bright opened up on getting abused
  • Admitted abuse 'creeping into women's game'
  • Bright will face Portugal next with England in Nations League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches