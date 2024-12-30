Randal Kolo Muani PSG 2024 HIC 2:1Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea's new striker? Blues linked with unwanted PSG hitman Randal Kolo Muani - but January switch deemed unlikely

R. Kolo MuaniParis Saint-GermainChelseaPremier LeagueLigue 1

Chelsea have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain hitman Randal Kolo Muani, but a January switch has been deemed unlikely.

  • Chelsea looking for attacking options
  • Keeping tabs on PSG striker Kolo Muani
  • However, they might wait until the summer
