Chelsea line up massive bid for Alex Scott as Enzo Fernandez eyes late Manchester City transfer

According to The Independent, Chelsea are planning a fresh approach for Scott after having three previous bids rejected by Bournemouth. Manchester City missed a deadline to sign Fernandez for £120 million two weeks ago, but Enzo Maresca remains determined to reunite with his former player at the Etihad Stadium.

City have lost Rodri to Barcelona and are determined to reinforce their squad, with reports suggesting they are ready to submit a formal offer for Fernandez in the coming days. Chelsea are well aware of this mounting interest and have subsequently accelerated their pursuit of Scott to fill the potential void.