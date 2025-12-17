Getty Images
Chelsea's January transfer window plans revealed as Blues eye new midfielder to ease burden on Moises Caicedo & Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea reliant on Caicedo and Fernandez
Caicedo and Fernandez have been head coach Maresca's regular players in central midfield. The pair were each bought for huge transfer fees in 2023 and have developed an effective partnership in the middle of the park, but there has been a worry about a lack of alternatives when the pair aren't available.
Right-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto have both been deployed centrally due to fitness concerns for the likes of Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo and the Blues could find themselves short if either Caicedo or Fernandez picks up a long-term injury. Belgian 21-year-old Lavia has endured a particularly rotten run of luck on the injury front since joining Chelsea from Southampton and hasn't played for over a month.
Chelsea targeting new midfielders in summer window
According to The Telegraph, while they are unlikely to bolster their squad in January, Chelsea's main aim in the 2026 summer transfer window will be focused around finding new central midfielders. It is reported that work has started for next year's recruitment, with the club seeking to identify potential signings ahead of time, with the likes of Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton mentioned as players the Blues are keen on.
However, with both Caicedo and Fernandez costing over £100 million ($125m/€115m) each, it seems unlikely Chelsea would fork out a similar amount for a player who would probably play a back-up role to the current regulars.
It is also speculated that a new central defender could be sought out. The likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile and Jorell Hato have all been used this season by Maresca, while Levi Colwill is likely to miss the entire campaign after undergoing surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained during the summer. With such depth already, a player may have to depart first before a new signing is sought in that position.
No significant investment expected in January
However, while planing for the summer is well underway, Chelsea do not expect to be particularly busy during the winter window unless a major injury is sustained by an important player or an unexpected chance to improve their squad arises. January is often a difficult month for clubs to conduct business, with teams around the world unhappy at the thought of losing their players midway through the season.
Chelsea spent big sums in the window just passed, bringing in striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, fellow attacker Joao Pedro from Brighton, Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, English youngster Jamie Gittens and Brazilian star Estevao Willian, each for large amounts. They also said goodbye to the likes of Noni Madueke, who crossed the capital to sign for Arsenal, Kiernan Desbury-Hall and Joao Felix, among others.
Hectic Christmas schedule up next for Blues
Chelsea have a pretty tough schedule over the festive period. They have responded to a four-game winless run by beating Everton in the Premier League and Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, but next up is a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle before home fixtures against Aston Villa and Bournemouth. The Blues then face Manchester City before London derbies with Fulham and Brentford. The upcoming clash with Eddie Howe's side on Saturday should be an entertaining one, with the Blues chasing a first away win against the Magpies since October 2021, when Reece James scored twice alongside a penalty from Jorginho in a 3-0 success.
Chelsea don't return to the Champions League until mid January. They are currently 13th after picking up ten points from six games but will hope to creep into the top eight and avoid a knockout round playoff by beating Pafos and Napoli in their final two matches.
