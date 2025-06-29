Chelsea hit by injury blow as Benoit Badiashile spotted on crutches after being forced off in Club World Cup win over Benfica

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile was spotted on crutches during the Blues' 4-1 win over Benfica in the Club World Cup Round of 16 clash. The French centre-back started the clash for Enzo Maresca's side but was subbed off in the 70th minute. Following the break in play due to stormy weather, Badiashile was spotted on the sidelines on crutchess as he watched his team win 4-1 after extra-time.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Benoit Badiashile suffers injury against Benfica

Spotted in crutches on the touchline during win

Linked with a move this summer to Marseille Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱