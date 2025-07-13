'Also a great team!' - Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez insists Blues can beat PSG in Club World Cup final despite Champions League winners' dominant displays

Chelsea's star midfielder Enzo Fernandez believes the Blues can win the Club World Cup by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final. The Blues will start as underdogs against a PSG side who have won every trophy on offer in the 2024-25 campaign and have displayed fiery form in the Club World Cup thus far. Yet, the Argentine feels that they can upset the European champions.

PSG are favourites to win the Club World Cup

