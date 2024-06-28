Chelsea complete double transfer as Ian Maatsen joins Aston Villa in £38m deal after loan at Borussia Dortmund while Hakim Ziyech finalises permanent move to Galatasaray
Chelsea have completed the sale of Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa in a £38 million ($48m) deal while Hakim Ziyech has joined Galatasaray.
- Chelsea make good money from Maatsen sale
- Ziyech joined Galatasaray as free agent
- Morocco star signed one-year contract