Mark Doyle

Chelsea in real danger of setting their whole season on fire as Liam Rosenior's badly-behaved Blues face campaign-defining fortnight

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior could barely contain his frustration after his side conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on February 21 - just three days after blowing a 2-0 lead at home to Leeds United. "We've set fire to four points from two home games," the Blues boss fumed in his post-match press conference.

"There are too many instances, even in my time here, where we have conceded goals due to a lack of concentration, or a lack of accountability: Wolves away, Crystal Palace away, Leeds at home, Burnley today. And it is not good enough for a club of this level for me to come and say we were the better team. We need to win games. But I know what the answer is and we will address it in the week." 

However, whatever Rosenior said to his players, it didn't work, because the Premier League's pyromaniacs struck again at the Emirates on Sunday.

    'Set-up tactically was good'

    Chelsea did not play particularly good football in north London, but then again, nor did Arsenal. Truth be told, it was a dreadful contest - but one that the visitors should have at least drawn, if not won.

    They may not have managed a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes but, after being gifted an equaliser in first-half injury time by Piero Hincapie, Chelsea took control of the game after the break. They had more possession (61-39%), more shots (6-4), more big chances (3-2) and even more corners than their hosts (7-2).

    However, in the space of three minutes, everything changed. First, Chelsea conceded a second set-piece goal of the afternoon. Then, Pedro Neto threw himself into a completely unnecessary challenge on Gabriel Martinelli - despite already being on a booking for remonstrating with the referee after Jurrien Timber's perfectly legitimate header from Declan Rice's corner.

    Even then, 10-man Chelsea threatened an equaliser in the closing stages - which only added to Rosenior's sense of frustration when the full-time whistle blew.

    "I thought the set-up tactically was good," the former Strasbourg coach told Sky Sports. "Arsenal didn't cause any problems until set-plays."

    And he was right. Rosenior was also acutely aware, though, that all of the positive aspects of the performance were completely outweighed by the two glaring negatives. 

    'Every time it's someone different'

    After Wesley Fofana's costly dismissal against Burnley, Rosenior was quick to point out that it was the first red card of his reign. However, Neto's senseless sending-off at the Emirates hammered home the fact that ill-discipline remains a monumental issue for the Blues.

    Remember, this is a team that finished bottom of the fair play league in 2022-23, second-last in 2023-24 and is now just two red cards away from equalling the all-time record for a single Premier League season (10).

    Given Rosenior only took over in January, it's hard not to have some sympathy for him. He didn't create the culture of petulance at Stamford Bridge. Nor is he responsible for assembling a very young, inexperienced and immature group of players devoid of any wise old heads or real leaders. The problem is deep-rooted and will, thus, be difficult to resolve.

    "It needs to improve," Rosenior admitted on Monday. "My job is to create a culture of accountability where if you make a mistake it's OK, but you have to hold your hand up and not do it again. You pick players who are showing improvement. I can't go through the season with a red card every two to three games."

    Those sentiments were echoed by captain Reece James, who pointed out that it's not as if there's one culprit. The nine red cards Chelsea have collected this season in all competitions have all been issued to different players.

    "Every time it's someone different," James lamented. "We need to review it internally. Because it's a problem. We are playing in the toughest league in the world - 11 v 11 is tough, 11 v 10 is even harder, no matter who you are playing."

    Set-piece struggles

    James was also annoyed that Chelsea had conceded from two of the five corners they faced at the Emirates, given they'd spent the previous seven days working on defending set-pieces.

    "When it was 1-1 in the second half, we had a half chance to make it 2-1 and their goalie made a good save," the England international told Sky. "Then, they got a corner down the other end and managed to score. And this is football now in 2026: 90 percent of goals are probably set-pieces and they are probably one of the leaders in terms of goals for and defending them."

    As they showed against Arsenal, Chelsea are adept at causing chaos from corners themselves, but the game also illustrated that they're nowhere near as good at dealing with them.

    "It's a key thing we have to work on," Rosenior acknowledged. "I've taken more responsibility in that regard in the past week, as I know it is something that has to improve."

    He's not wrong there. Chelsea have now conceded 14 goals from set-piece situations this season - which partly explains why only West Ham (20) have dropped more points from winning positions than the Blues (19).

    Weak defence

    Of course, Chelsea would find it a whole lot easier to deal with dead-ball deliveries and long throws if they didn't have such a soft centre.

    The club's owners have spent an unprecedented amount of money since taking over in 2022, but they've yet to sign one world-class centre-back. The injured Levi Colwill is unquestionably a defender of real potential, but Chelsea's unhealthy obsession with signing youngsters is perhaps best summed up by the fact that they loaned Trevoh Chalobah to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, after deeming him surplus to requirements amid the influx of defenders at Stamford Bridge, only to bring him back six months later. 

    Ostensibly, Chalobah was recalled to ease an injury crisis but, as has since become obvious, he was also better than any of the many other centre-backs they'd bought for farcical sums of money.

    Chelsea have also signed a succession of shot-stoppers over the past three years and yet somehow Robert Sanchez, who was at fault for Timber's winner on Sunday, is the best goalkeeper on their books - which is just a damning indictment of BlueCo's business. 

    Palmer's poor performances

    Chelsea have made some good buys, though. Moises Caicedo is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League, while Cole Palmer is arguably its most dangerous attacking midfielder. Or at least he was for a while.

    Palmer's form has fallen off a cliff over the past 18 months, and while his supporters will point to the fact that he turned up for Chelsea when it mattered most last season, in the Conference League and Club World Cup finals, the fact of the matter is that he's scored nine league goals in the past year - and six of those were penalties.

    Clearly, fatigue is a factor in Palmer's poor performances and it undoubtedly contributed to a groin injury that severely restricted his game time during the first half of the current campaign. However, whatever the causes, the consequences of Palmer's drop-off are potentially devastating for Chelsea.

    He's their big-game player and yet he was almost completely anonymous at the Emirates on Sunday, failing to create a single chance and managing just one off-target shot at goal during his 85 minutes on the field. Rosenior revealed afterwards that Palmer had been hindered by a little "knock". but whether that's true or not, what is painfully clear is that Chelsea desperately need their No.10 to turn up in Birmingham on Wednesday. 

    One could easily argue, in fact, that neither Chelsea nor Aston Villa can afford to lose their colossal top-five clash - and maybe even quite literally.

    'Going to cost us'

    Villa's frustration with the Premier League's financial regulations is well-documented at this stage, and failing to get back into the Champions League would be a hammer blow to Unai Emery's hopes of strengthening his rather weak squad this summer.

    Chelsea, meanwhile, insist that the situation at Stamford Bridge is nowhere near as precarious as the highest pre-tax losses in English football history would suggest. As UEFA's latest data underlined, though, the Blues do not generate anywhere as much money from ticket sales, matchday activity, commercial deals and merchandising as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United - meaning Champions League qualification is of the utmost importance.

    It's not going to be easy, though - not for a team that's now gone three games without a win in the league and, after tackling Villa in a veritable six-pointer, must then face Newcastle (home), Everton (away), City and United (both home) in the space of the next six weeks. Rosenior may, thus, try to leave some of his key men out of Saturday's tricky FA Cup clash with Wrexham, particularly as resting players won't be an option in either leg of this month's Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

    On the plus side, a couple of important players are poised to return from injury, in Marc Cucurella and Estevao. The former could even be fit to face Villa, who, it should be acknowledged, are in poor form themselves, with a run of just two wins from their past seven league games having seen them drop out of the title race - and right into a monumental battle for a top-five finish with United, Liverpool and, of course, Chelsea, who dropped to sixth over the weekend.

    Victory at Villa Park would see Rosenior's self-destructive side draw to within three points of their hosts - but doing so very much depends on them addressing the issues the coach says they've continually "caused" themselves.

    "You can see there's a lot of good in our game," Rosenior told Match of the Day on Sunday evening. "There are a lot of positives, technically, tactically and in terms of the quality of our play. But if we don't eradicate these problems (red cards and set-pieces), it's going to cost us."

    Indeed, if Chelsea set fire to any more points on Wednesday, their entire season could go up in smoke.

