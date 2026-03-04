Chelsea in real danger of setting their whole season on fire as Liam Rosenior's badly-behaved Blues face campaign-defining fortnight

Villa's frustration with the Premier League's financial regulations is well-documented at this stage, and failing to get back into the Champions League would be a hammer blow to Unai Emery's hopes of strengthening his rather weak squad this summer.
Chelsea, meanwhile, insist that the situation at Stamford Bridge is nowhere near as precarious as the highest pre-tax losses in English football history would suggest. As UEFA's latest data underlined, though, the Blues do not generate anywhere as much money from ticket sales, matchday activity, commercial deals and merchandising as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United - meaning Champions League qualification is of the utmost importance.
It's not going to be easy, though - not for a team that's now gone three games without a win in the league and, after tackling Villa in a veritable six-pointer, must then face Newcastle (home), Everton (away), City and United (both home) in the space of the next six weeks. Rosenior may, thus, try to leave some of his key men out of Saturday's tricky FA Cup clash with Wrexham, particularly as resting players won't be an option in either leg of this month's Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.
On the plus side, a couple of important players are poised to return from injury, in Marc Cucurella and Estevao. The former could even be fit to face Villa, who, it should be acknowledged, are in poor form themselves, with a run of just two wins from their past seven league games having seen them drop out of the title race - and right into a monumental battle for a top-five finish with United, Liverpool and, of course, Chelsea, who dropped to sixth over the weekend.
Victory at Villa Park would see Rosenior's self-destructive side draw to within three points of their hosts - but doing so very much depends on them addressing the issues the coach says they've continually "caused" themselves.
"You can see there's a lot of good in our game," Rosenior told Match of the Day on Sunday evening. "There are a lot of positives, technically, tactically and in terms of the quality of our play. But if we don't eradicate these problems (red cards and set-pieces), it's going to cost us."
Indeed, if Chelsea set fire to any more points on Wednesday, their entire season could go up in smoke.