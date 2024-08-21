Enzo Fernandez Chelsea Man CityGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Why Chelsea's Conference League play-off clash against Swiss side Servette will not be shown on TV in the UK - explained

ChelseaServette FCChelsea vs Servette FCConference League Qualification

Fans are in for a disappointment as Chelsea's Conference League play-off clash against Servette will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chelsea start their European campaign on Thursday
  • Will face Servette in the first-leg playoff at Stamford Bridge
  • No broadcast of this match in the UK
Article continues below