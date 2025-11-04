Chelsea 'hopeful' Cole Palmer will be fit for blockbuster Barcelona & Arsenal clashes as Enzo Maresca delivers injury update

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s midweek trip to Qarabag, Maresca was asked if Palmer will be fit to face the Blaugrana at Stamford Bridge on November 25 and Arsenal five days later. He said: "We hope so, but with Cole we try to plan, we try to schedule, you know, at the beginning. Then we need to review that. So in this moment we go day by day with Cole. He's [still] not taking any session with the team. And we have Benoit Badiashile that probably can be available after the international break and that is huge news. To be honest, I would like to have Cole here tomorrow. I would like to have Cole early. I said many times that we are a better team with Cole. Unfortunately for us, he's out, he's injured, but for sure we want him back very soon."

While Maresca keeps his cards close to his chest, injury expert Ben Dinnery shed light on what Chelsea supporters can expect. Talking tofootball.london, via Escapist Magazine, Dinnery said: "It's sometimes not until the last stage, particularly if you're talking around a loading issue, where you could be fine for three, four or five days, and then all of a sudden, you just feel a little bit of intensity as you increase that intensity and increase that load. Ultimately, there's nothing fixed in terms of timeframe. I think we're looking at post-international break. We're coming up to a busy period in and around Christmas, and it's one of those ones where you could see Cole Palmer managed in terms of his minutes.

"Again, the factors around that could be how Chelsea are performing, and probably until last weekend, you would have said they're doing alright until that home defeat to Sunderland. They'll have an idea and understanding that when Cole Palmer does return, they want him fit and available not just for two, three, four or five games, but for the festive period to January and beyond through the remainder of the season."