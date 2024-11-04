Chelsea's Cobham academy graduates post incredible stat across Premier League weekend as Dominic Solanke & Callum Hudson-Odoi star
Chelsea's Cobham academy graduates have posted an incredible stat this weekend in the Premier League as Dominic Solanke and four other players shine.
- Cobham graduates score six goals on the weekend
- Five stars score 25% of total goals on matchday 10
- Total of 17 graduates play elsewhere in Premier League