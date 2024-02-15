Chelsea to raid Brighton again? Blues make offer for head of recruitment Sam Jewell amid fears of Man Utd interest - just 16 months after signing his predecessor
Chelsea could raid Brighton again as the Blues reportedly want Sam Jewell, their head of recruitment, amid fears of interest from Manchester United.
- Chelsea have allegedly offered a role to Jewell
- United are also in the race to sign him
- Staying at Brighton also remains an option for Jewell