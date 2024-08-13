Todd BoehlyGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea aiming to raise £200m in sales by offloading NINE players after making Pedro Neto their 12th signing of summer transfer window

ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell as many as nine more players this summer after making Pedro Neto their 12th signing in the ongoing window.

  • Chelsea plan to sell at least nine more players
  • Have already signed 12 players including Neto
  • Could seal two more additions before window closes
