Chelsea agree to send top prospect to River Plate after cancelling Strasbourg loan
Páez heads to Buenos Aires after loan switch approved
The future of one of South America's brightest talents has been resolved swiftly by Chelsea's hierarchy. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have formally agreed a season-long loan deal with River Plate, which will see the Ecuadorian midfielder ply his trade at the Estadio Mas Monumental. Having initially placed Paez at their sister club Strasbourg to acclimate to European football, the decision to pivot to the high-pressure environment of Argentine football suggests a desire to see him compete for trophies immediately. The loan agreement is understood to cover the 2026 South American season, giving Paez the platform to play consistently in both the Argentine Primera Division and the prestigious Copa Libertadores.
Strasbourg struggle prompts swift Chelsea recall
The decision to recall the midfielder from France was driven by a lack of consistent opportunities at the Stade de la Meinau. Since joining Strasbourg in the summer of 2025, he has managed just four starts in Ligue 1 across the first half of the campaign. While he made 15 appearances in all competitions, his development was deemed to be stalling due to insufficient minutes on the pitch.
Romano reports that another key factor in the recall is the arrival of new talents at Strasbourg. As part of the BlueCo multi-club model, the French side are set to integrate fresh recruits during this window, which would have further engaged the competition for places in the attacking midfield roles. Chelsea officials, monitoring the situation from Cobham, decided that keeping Paez in a rotational role in Alsace would be detrimental to his growth. The recall allows Strasbourg to focus on their incoming reinforcements while freeing Paez to join a squad where he is expected to take on a more protagonist role.
Gallardo factor key to River Plate destination
Chelsea view the Buenos Aires club as the ideal solution for the next phase of the teenager's career, largely due to the presence of manager Gallardo. The legendary coach, who extended his contract until December 2026, has a proven track record of developing creative talents such as Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez and preparing them for the physical and tactical demands of elite football.
Moving to River offers Paez a competitive environment that mirrors the intensity of top European leagues but remains culturally closer to home. The prospect of playing under "El Muneco" was reportedly a decisive factor for Chelsea. They believe Gallardo's demanding style will help reprogramme the youngster's work rate and tactical discipline, much as it did for previous River exports who have thrived in the Premier League.
BlueCo strategy shifts focus for South American gem
This transfer highlights the fluidity of Chelsea's loan management under the BlueCo ownership. The original plan to fast-track Paez through the French league has been abandoned in favour of a more bespoke solution. It is a bold call, particularly given that current Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior spent the first half of the season managing Paez at Strasbourg. Rosenior’s firsthand knowledge of the player likely informed the decision that a change of scenery was necessary for him to flourish.
The spotlight in Argentina will be intense as the player, once touted as a generational talent since his breakthrough at Independiente del Valle, swaps the relegation battles of Ligue 1 for the title chases of South America.
