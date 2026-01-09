Getty Images Sport
Chelsea ace Wesley Fofana slammed as 'habitual offender' after being fined for TENTH driving offence
Fofana fined
Per The Sun, Fofana has been fined for a tenth driving offence after he was caught travelling at 54mph in a 40mph zone in Twickenham on February 27 of last year. The centre-back was driving a £300,000 Rolls Royce and he pleaded guilty to one count of speeding in a 40mph zone. He was handed a two-year driving ban last year after a litany of offences. Having racked up eight speeding offences, he was given 38 points on his licence and fined £7,569. The defender was slammed by Magistrate Alan Jefferson, ahead of being handed down a £666 financial penalty, a £266 surcharge, and £130 court costs.
Fofana slammed
Jefferson said in court: “It’s obvious that he’s a habitual offender.
“We have taken into consideration his income and early guilty plea. His licence record will be endorsed with 3 penalty points.”
Kari Williamson, prosecuting, said: “He appeared before the court in May last year. He was disqualified as a totter.
“The offence on that occasion was dealt with by a two-year disqualification with 47 points.
“This offence occurred a couple of weeks after the most recent one. He will have to do another driving test before he gets another licence.
“He earns more than 200,000 a week.”
Fofana's injury woes
Fofana has struggled to stay fit since his move to Chelsea from Leicester. In the 2023/24 season, he sustained a cruciate ligament tear that kept him out for a year, and he then missed a further 36 games for a hamstring injury, and then surgery thereafter.
He has opened up, however, on how difficult his injury woes have been, telling the club's website: "In football it’s hard to take your time because there is a game every three days, but he [Maresca] protects me and he pushes me in a good way,’ says Fofana.
"I had hamstring surgery and you need to be careful when you come back. He doesn’t take risks with me because he wants, step by step, for me to be able to play every three days.
"The target is to play every game; we need to carefully progress step by step towards that. Also, he protects me because of the type of player I am: aggressive, fast, not scared to have duels on the pitch. I understand it, and it’s what I feel as well. I agree with it. The most important is to continue to progress."
What comes next?
Chelsea face Charlton in the third round of the FA Cup, before meeting Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Fofana has revealed how desperate he is to win a trophy after missing the Conference League triumph, adding: "I want more because I missed out. I am more concentrated on that. I want to feel those experiences and those moments. I am completely focused on that.
"Of course I want to make up for lost time, but you can’t get the time you missed back. It’s part of my life and my story, and it makes me hungrier to win.
"Now it’s important we stay together because it’s a long season as well. We have a lot of competitions to play for, and the objective is to go as far as we can in all of them and fight for everything. And my objective is just to stay with the team, and fight for everything with the team."
