'Complete chaos' - Netherlands boss Andries Jonker blasts 'unacceptable' UEFA calendar as he claims 'men have priority' over women
Netherlands boss Andries Jonker has slammed the UEFA calendar as "complete chaos" and claimed it gives "priority" to men's football over women's.
- Lots of frustration around women's football calendar
- Stars like Williamson & Miedema have spoken out
- Netherlands boss Jonker latest to air concerns