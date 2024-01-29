Championship calling for Paul Mullin? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney warned of potential transfer interest in star striker who deserves chance ‘at a higher level’Chris BurtonGettyWrexhamPaul MullinTransfersLeague TwoChampionshipWrexham striker Paul Mullin deserves a chance “at a higher level” and could attract transfer interest from the Championship, says Lee Trundle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowProlific frontman has starred for Red DragonsTaking aim at back-to-back promotionsConsidered to be good enough for step up in class