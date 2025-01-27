Champions League permutations: What results Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool & Arsenal need

Man City are among the Champions League powerhouse at risk of elimination as the league phase wraps up this week.

The UEFA Champions League league stage is down to its final match day, and the closing round promises to deliver all the drama anticipated when UEFA introduced its revamped format.

For Manchester City, the wait will be anything but comfortable. Despite their ambitions of clinching a second European crown, they now face the stark reality of not having full control over their fate as the last round approaches.

Wednesday's defeat saw Pep Guardiola's side tumble to 25th in the Champions League standings. The dreams of a top-eight finish and a direct ticket to the knockout stage are all but dashed. Now, even securing a spot in the playoff round is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the other Premier League representatives are in much better shape. Liverpool's flawless campaign has them sitting pretty at the top of the group, already assured of progression. Arsenal, on the other hand, would need a monumental defeat combined with a string of highly unlikely results to slip out of the top eight.

As for Aston Villa, they sit just outside the coveted top eight, while Manchester City must win and rely on a touch of fortune to squeeze into the playoff picture.

As the final round of fixtures looms, the fate of three of these English clubs hangs in the balance. Here's the latest on their standings and the scenarios that will determine their path in the Europe's top-tier club competition.