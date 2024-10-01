Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'Embarrassment to Scotland!' - Celtic become a laughing stock as Brendan Rodgers' side mercilessly mocked after setting unwanted record in 7-1 Borussia Dortmund drubbing

CelticChampions LeagueB. RodgersBorussia Dortmund vs CelticBorussia Dortmund

Celtic became a laughing stock on social media as Brendan Rodgers' side were thumped 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Celtic humiliated by Borussia Dortmund
  • Adeyemi's hat trick fires BVB to massive UCL win
  • Rodgers' men set unwanted European record
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below