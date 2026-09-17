Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and Zavier Gozo highlight new-look 28-man USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies

On Thursday, Pochettino announced his 28-man squad for upcoming matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, which serve as the team's first games of the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Those games will certainly be a fresh start for the U.S., with the average age of the 28-man squad coming in at 22 years and nine months, over four years younger than this past summer's World Cup squad. There are also 13 uncapped players at an average age of 19 years and six months as Pochettino puts an increased focus on both the future of the senior team and the U-23 Olympic group.

Meanwhile, the squad also features some familiar faces, too. Two-time World Cup veterans Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest and Gio Reyna are back in the team, as is Yunus Musah, who is in the squad for the first time since March 2025.



