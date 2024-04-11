Casemiro looks ready for retirement! Man Utd must cut losses on decaying Brazilian in summer transfer window if they are to fix biggest weakness

The once brilliant Brazilian can no longer cope with the relentless demands of the Premier League and has to leave if the club are to make progress

One year ago, Manchester United headed to Bournemouth needing a win to stay ahead of Liverpool in the push for Champions League football, and Casemiro won them the match with a superb bicycle-kick goal.

Decked in a the flourescent green third kit amid the sunshine on England's south coast, it was a day to remember for the Brazilian. His spectacular strike all but sealed the Red Devils' return to the Champions League and crowned a fantastic first season with the club. He had brought his winning mentality with him after almost a decade at Real Madrid and imprinted it on a United side that had been lacking in leadership and experience. The future looked bright for United under Erik ten Hag, and Casemiro was primed to be at the heart of the rebuilding process.

However, as United prepare to return to the Vitality Stadium 11 months later, Casemiro is no longer driving the team forward. If anything, he is holding them back, and the time has already come for the club to cut their losses and find him a new club.