Casemiro to follow in footsteps of David Beckham & Zlatan Ibrahimovic? MLS giants LA Galaxy 'exploring' free transfer swoop for Man Utd midfielder

According to the Daily Mail, the LA Galaxy are now looking into whether they could sign Casemiro under the designated player rule in MLS. Introduced in 2007 when David Beckham joined the Galaxy, the designated player rule allows MLS teams to sign up to three players whose salaries and acquisition costs exceed the league's salary budget, or "cap".

Casemiro could become the third United cult hero to play for the Galaxy after Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former won two MLS Cups at the club before leaving in 2012, while Ibrahimovic played at Dignity Health Sports Park for two seasons between 2018 and 2019.