Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Casemiro reveals why he gave his FA Cup winners' medal to struggling Man Utd team-mate who 'needs love'

T. MalaciaCasemiroManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFA Cup

Casemiro revealed the reason why he handed over his FA Cup winners' medal to Tyrell Malacia despite the defender not playing a minute.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd beat Man City to lift FA Cup
  • Malacia was injured and did not play
  • Casemiro made a touching gesture to the youngster
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱