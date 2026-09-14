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Carnevali Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Carnevali, how many managers he has had at Sassuolo: two sackings, all the names

Juventus
Sassuolo

Juventus CEO after the defeat to Sassuolo: "Changing manager is not in my nature"

After Juventus' defeat against Sassuolo, Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali, speaking to Radio Rai, outlined his approach to managing coaches: "Changing coach is not in my spirit, we must try to plan and build, you have to give it time and be patient, knowing that you will have to swallow some bitter pills." And on Luciano Spalletti: "He is an extraordinary coach, one of the very best."


Across his 12 seasons at Sassuolo, Carnevali has worked with seven coaches, with two changes coming through dismissals. Here is the list, as reported by Sportmediaset.


  • Carnevali's managers at Sassuolo

    Eusebio Di Francesco from 2014 to 2017 (ended his contract to join Roma)

    Christian Bucchi from 20 June 2017 to 27 November 2017 (sacked)

    Giuseppe Iachini from 27 November 2017 to 5 June 2018 (left by mutual consent)

    Roberto De Zerbi from 13 June 2018 to 16 May 2021 (decided to leave)

    Alessio Dionisi from 16 June 2021 to 25 February 2024 (sacked)

    Davide Ballardini from 1 March 2024 until the end of the 2023/24 season (contract expired)

    Fabio Grosso from 3 June 2024 to 4 June 2026 (left by mutual consent)

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