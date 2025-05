This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'A great future!' - Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide labelled 'a phenomenon' by Dani Ceballos as legendary manager's assistant emerges as favourite to take over as Rangers boss following Real Madrid exit Real Madrid D. Ancelotti C. Ancelotti Rangers Premiership LaLiga Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos hailed Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide as “a phenomenon” in an emotional tribute to the coach. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ceballos calls Davide “a phenomenon” in farewell post

Ancelotti's son seen as top Rangers candidate

Pair left Real Madrid and will go separate ways