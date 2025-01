This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Carlo Ancelotti enters Real Madrid endgame! Legendary Italian tactician will QUIT Los Blancos at the end of the season C. Ancelotti Real Madrid LaLiga Legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti set to leave Real Madrid

Has decided to quit despite contract running until 2026

Xabi Alonso likely to replace the Italian Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱