This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'It doesn't reflect what happened!' - Carlo Ancelotti defiantly claims Real Madrid didn't deserve to lose 4-0 to Barcelona in El Clasico but hints at 'psychological' problem C. Ancelotti Real Madrid Barcelona LaLiga Real Madrid vs Barcelona Carlo Ancelotti insists Real Madrid's thumping 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico "doesn't reflect what happened on the pitch". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid lost 4-0 to Barcelona

Ancelotti says scoreline didn't reflect game

Hinted at side's psychological problem Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below