This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Carlo Ancelotti blames Real Madrid over €1m missed tax payment as Los Blancos manager appears in court accused of fraud Real Madrid C. Ancelotti LaLiga Carlo Ancelotti appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges over unpaid taxes that could land the Real Madrid coach more than four years in prison. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti in court over tax fraud

Madrid boss pleaded innocence

Prosecutors seek prison sentence Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA VAL Match preview