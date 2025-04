This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Carlo Ancelotti's future decided! Real Madrid boss has already informed Jude Bellingham & Co of summer departure as Brazil move nears C. Ancelotti Real Madrid Brazil LaLiga Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and take up a new role as Brazil's next head coach. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti linked with Real Madrid exit

Speculation he will take up Brazil role

Italian set to leave at end of season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA CEL Match preview