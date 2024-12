This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Carlo Ancelotti offers cryptic update on his future at Real Madrid amid talk of shock return to Roma C. Ancelotti Real Madrid LaLiga Roma Serie A Carlo Ancelotti has shared a cryptic update on his future at Real Madrid amid speculation about a shock return to Roma. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti has a contract until 2026 at Real

Shaky start to the season had put him under pressure

Italian discusses future and links to Roma Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱