This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Carlo Ancelotti accused of lying by La Liga about Real Madrid request to move Villarreal clash after Italian coach's 'last time' warning Real Madrid C. Ancelotti LaLiga Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been accused of lying after claiming La Liga does not protect Los Blancos in between their games. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ancelotti slammed La Liga for lack of protection

Madrid only had 66 hours rest after UCL win

League officials accused Los Blancos boss of lying Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA LEG Match preview