Capello and Bergomi, what a duel over Inter: "Watch the match again!"

Bergomi: "Real Madrid had absences and made their substitutions late, but Inter made great use of switches of play in the first half. I want to highlight Diouf's performance: Inter finally have a player who can beat his man one-on-one if he keeps progressing like this. He was very good. Carlos Augusto also got to the byline several times. Real did not allow anything through the middle and then dealt with the crosses. Inter tried to play their game, but they had to be better with their finishing and their game management".





Capello: "Beppe, no... They didn't make those switches of play when there was space to do it and get a cross in quickly near the penalty area".





Bergomi: "They made loads of them, boss".





Capello: "No, watch the match again, Beppe".





Bergomi: "Well, I did watch it...".



