Cancelo: There are solutions with Al-Hilal... and Flick is different from Xavi

When asked what he expects from the clash against the Rojiblancos, Cancelo replied: “We expect the same as we’ve seen from Atlético in recent years; they’re an aggressive side with talented players, and we need to control that just as we did in the last match and go for the win. It’s a very important fixture for us.”

On his physical condition and current form, he explained: “I don’t know if I’m at my peak, but as the weeks go by and we train, it’s natural for my talent to shine through. What I’m trying to do is help the team meet its challenges. In the last match, we all put in a very good performance, and I’m trying to help secure the win.”

On the possibility of securing qualification in the first leg, he said: “It’s a very important match, and we know we have to go to the Wanda Metropolitano afterwards, which is a very tricky ground. The ideal scenario would be to get a result that puts us on the right track for qualification, but we must be prepared for anything.”

Cancelo spoke about his manager Hansi Flick, saying: “He’s a very good person and very close to the players. He’s brought this dynamic of aggression, and that’s what makes him a different manager from the rest.”