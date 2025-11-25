Getty Images Sport
Can Roma win the Serie A title? Fabio Capello backs surprise leaders to replicate his success after 24 years but warns AC Milan might have the upper hand
Capello's Scudetto winning Roma
Capello famously moved from a traditional 4-4-2 to a more dynamic 3-4-1-2 formation, maximising the potential of key signings like Walter Samuel and Batistuta to guide Roma to their third and latest Serie A title almost 25 years ago. Combined with the brilliance of Cafu, Francesco Totti and Vincenzo Montella, Roma finished two points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A.
Gasperini’s Roma are drawing comparisons to that legendary side already this season. With 27 points following a convincing win over Cremonese, the capital club lead Serie A. Their defensive record is particularly impressive, having conceded only six goals - the best in the league. Like Capello’s squad, this Roma demonstrates tactical intelligence, defensive organisation, and the ability to capitalise on attacking moments. Capello himself has noted the familiar blend of discipline, resilience and strategic flexibility. If maintained, Gasperini’s side could etch their name in Roma’s rich history.
Capello's praise
In an interview with Sky Sport, Capello praised Gasperini for the confidence he has instilled in Roma and the way he has developed players like Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule, bringing out the best in them.
Capello said: “He has instilled strength, determination, character and, above all, consistency in this team. That's the hardest thing to do in Rome, an environment where people get carried away after victories and depressed after defeats. Maintaining focus is very complicated. Gasperini has been very good at instilling confidence in the players. He has had moments where he has tried to understand the characteristics of the players at his disposal, and I believe that he now knows everything they can give him. The players feel the confidence; they understand that the system of play is very demanding and they must always be alert and focused. He has developed players such as Dybala, but above all Soule. This means that the coach has got into the players' heads.”
He added: “He knows how to motivate, he knows how to command respect in the dressing room and within the club, he knows how to convince players to do something different from what they are used to doing.”
Capello also drew comparisons between Gasperini and himself during his title-winning Roma side of 2000–01, emphasizing the importance of a good goalscoring striker. He said, “Rome is a place that loves to enjoy itself, and for Gasperini, enjoyment means only winning: nothing else matters. He resembles me in this respect. The real enjoyment is winning, seeing the team do what they have prepared for, seeing the young players mature.”
“In my first year, I had a team under construction, like this one, while in my second year we were looking for something more, a centre forward: we signed Batistuta. He was crucial.”
Capello feels Milan have the upperhand
Roma’s struggles in attack remain a pressing concern. Of the top six teams, they have scored the fewest goals, underscoring the urgent need for a reliable number nine. The departures of Tammy Abraham to Besiktas and Eldor Shomurodov to Istanbul Basaksehir have left a significant gap in the frontline.
The club expressed interest in Rasmus Hojlund, but he chose to join Napoli instead. Their loan acquisition of Evan Ferguson from Brighton has so far failed to make an impact, with the forward contributing just one goal and one assist in eight appearances. Artem Dovbyk has also struggled, managing only two goals and one assist.
Capello was quick to warn that with Roma juggling multiple competitions such as the Europa League and Coppa Italia along with Serie A, players may not have enough time to recover between games, giving AC Milan an edge as they only have Serie A and Coppa Italia to focus on.
"[Gasperini is] similar to me in this respect: the real pleasure is winning, seeing the team do what they've prepared, seeing the young players mature. He'll be on the ball until the end: Roma will be competitive," he added. “Let's not forget that Roma are involved in cup competitions, which are costly and don't allow for recovery, so this will probably favour Milan.”
Roma's Europa league clash
Roma are set to face Midtjylland in the Europa League this week, aiming to replicate their strong league form on the European stage. So far, Roma have recorded two wins and two losses in four Europa League matches this season and will be looking to secure a positive result to boost their campaign.
