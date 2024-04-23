'Paul came back different' - Jose Mourinho gives strong opinion on Pogba's four-year doping ban as he pinpoints moment ex-Man Utd star stopped seeing football as 'most important thing'
Jose Mourinho has pinpointed the moment that football was no longer the “most important thing” for Paul Pogba, as he serves a four-year doping ban.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016
- Worked with enigmatic Portuguese coach
- Failed drugs test in the September of 2023