Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus full-back, spoke at a press conference in Perth, Australia, on the eve of the Derby d'Italia friendly against Inter. Here is what he said, as reported by TuttoJuve.com.





On tomorrow's match

"It is always fascinating to play these kinds of matches, because they are wonderful games. There will be competitive intensity even though it is a friendly. We will certainly give our all and we will see tomorrow."





The importance of starting the season with Spalletti

"The more time passes, the more we become similar to Spalletti's footballing ideas. It is nice to work with him, especially right from the start of the season. We are working well despite the travel and everything else. We are enthusiastic about working with him."



