Calafiori: "Italy are the better side; if we make it to the World Cup, we can take on anyone"

"Fear? If we play to our full potential, we’ll make it to the World Cup. On paper, we’re the better side; we just need to believe in ourselves. There’s a bit of negativity around at the moment, but I’m certain the national team and the fans will pull together. The goal is still within our reach; we must stick together."





So far, Calafiori has made 12 appearances for the senior national team: nine under Spalletti (who gave him his debut in June 2024) and three under Gattuso.





"The most emotional moment of my career was Italy v Croatia at the Euros; I wanted to make amends for the own goal against Spain and I managed to do so thanks to the assist for Zaccagni, which saw us through to the round of 16."



