According to the official Cagliari website, below is the medical bulletin issued by the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari at 11.00 on Friday 21 August with an update on the condition of Rossoblu player Yael Trepy.





"Yael Trepy's clinical progress is continuing positively. He was transferred yesterday from the Emergency and Urgent Care Intensive Care Unit at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari to the Pulmonology department of the university clinics in Viale San Pietro, headed by Professor Pietro Pirina, where he will continue his treatment and monitoring of his respiratory condition.





The positive development in the young footballer's clinical condition made the transfer possible, and he no longer requires intensive care.



