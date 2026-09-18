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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Cagliari, Pisacane: "Mancini’s Italy? I expect Daniel Maldini to be there"

Cagliari
Serie A

The Sardinians’ manager speaks ahead of the match with Udinese: in his words, Maldini and not only...

Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Udinese in the fifth round of Serie A.


On Daniel Maldini and Mancini's first call-ups for the national team

"I expect Maldini to be there too. He deserves this call-up, I didn't think he was this good. Those who coached him had described him to me as a player with crystal-clear talent, but he is more than that".


"I was watching him this morning in training," the Cagliari manager continued, as reported by Sportmediaset, "and he is something truly extraordinary".

  • On Mina

    "Mina is well, he has an extra week in his legs. Deiola and Rodriguez did well in Bergamo and I choose what the team need".


    On the injured players

    "The usual Trepy, Idrissi and Felici stay at home, and Nzola joins them".

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Serie A
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Udinese
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Cagliari
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