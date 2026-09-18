Cagliari, Pisacane: "Mancini’s Italy? I expect Daniel Maldini to be there"

Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Udinese in the fifth round of Serie A.





On Daniel Maldini and Mancini's first call-ups for the national team

"I expect Maldini to be there too. He deserves this call-up, I didn't think he was this good. Those who coached him had described him to me as a player with crystal-clear talent, but he is more than that".





"I was watching him this morning in training," the Cagliari manager continued, as reported by Sportmediaset, "and he is something truly extraordinary".