Cagliari, official: Obert secured until 2030

Cagliari Calcio is delighted to announce the contract renewal of Adam Obert, who will remain with the Rossoblù until 30 June 2030.

Born in Bratislava in 2002 to a family of sports enthusiasts, Obert arrived in Italy at the age of 16 to join Sampdoria's youth academy. From there, he moved to Cagliari's youth academy, in a land that has now become his second home.

He made his debut for the Rossoblù Primavera in August 2021, but immediately entered the orbit of the first team, where he made his debut at the age of 19 on 24 October in an away match in Florence. The following season, he contributed to the team's prompt return to the top flight: he made 33 appearances with two assists, also playing in the play-offs and starting in the decisive and triumphant final in Bari.

He confirmed his quality in Serie A, gaining more and more experience and confidence in his abilities. After a spell in the youth national teams, he became a permanent member of the Slovakian senior national team, with whom he has already played 17 games, including participation in the last European Championships. He helped the Rossoblù avoid relegation twice, playing an increasingly important role: on 19 January 2025, at the Unipol Domus, in a 4-1 win over Lecce, he also scored his first goal as a professional.

Left-footed and capable of playing in various positions – centre-back, full-back in a four-man defence and, when necessary, even as a fifth midfielder – Obert's technical skills and running ability make him particularly useful in build-up play and attacking phases, as he is adept at restarting the action, creating numerical superiority and delivering crosses.

This season, coach Pisacane has placed even more trust in him: so far, he has played 26 out of 28 league games, embellished with three assists.

He has played a total of 114 games for the Rossoblù, with a future yet to be written together.

Congratulations, Adam!