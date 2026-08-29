Cagliari knock on AC Milan’s door: Francesco Camarda requested

On the eve of the clash with Venezia, Amorim made his feelings clear about the former Lecce player: "We know that Camarda needs time, but also space. As a manager, I believe in him and I want to find myself in a situation where I have no other options apart from Camarda, it will help me and his development. When you feel important, it is easier. He will have space to play and I firmly believe in him. He will be there, he must know that he plays for AC Milan and that they have to win, despite his young age. It takes time, also on your part."