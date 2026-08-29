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Cagliari knock on AC Milan’s door: Francesco Camarda requested

AC Milan
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Cagliari
F. Camarda

A concrete move, just a few days before the transfer window shuts. A phone call to test the waters, get a clearer picture and weigh things up, with the aim of strengthening the attack. Yesterday Cagliari called AC Milan about Francesco Camarda. It never went as far as a formal offer. There was no discussion over a straight loan or one with an option to buy because AC Milan thanked them and said no. The club have no plans to let the home-grown striker leave and, barring surprises, Camarda will stay.

  • Camarda, Ramos’ back-up

    After selling Sebastiano Esposito to Sassuolo on a paid loan with an option to buy set at €11 million, Cagliari are in the market for a new striker to add to Gennaro Borrelli and Kevin Carlos. Pisacane likes Camarda and he offers qualities the two forwards already in the squad do not, but AC Milan have given no indication they are willing to let him go, not even a "we'll see on the last day of the transfer window". The plan is to use the 2008-born player as back-up to Gonçalo Ramos, at least until January. That is when the situation will be reviewed with him and his entourage.

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  • Amorim’s stance

    On the eve of the clash with Venezia, Amorim made his feelings clear about the former Lecce player: "We know that Camarda needs time, but also space. As a manager, I believe in him and I want to find myself in a situation where I have no other options apart from Camarda, it will help me and his development. When you feel important, it is easier. He will have space to play and I firmly believe in him. He will be there, he must know that he plays for AC Milan and that they have to win, despite his young age. It takes time, also on your part."

  • In search of a first goal with AC Milan

    One of Milan's standout performers in a strong pre-season, with a brace at Celtic Park, Camarda is still chasing his first official goal for Milan's senior side, for whom he has played 16 matches. Last year, on loan at Lecce, he made 23 appearances and scored one goal, against Bologna. A shoulder injury, which forced him to undergo surgery at the end of January, affected the first months of 2026. After assessing him in recent weeks, Amorim has now promoted him permanently to the first team. Kostic, another young striker, has meanwhile been sent to Sparta Rotterdam.


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