Cagliari, Kevin Carlos official: who he is

Born in Ceuta in 2001 to Nigerian parents, he came through the youth ranks at Huesca, the club where he made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey in December 2020. He scored his first goal in professional football the following year, again in the domestic cup. In January 2023 he joined Betis on loan, linking up with the second team, before moving to Switzerland with Yverdon that summer. The spell in Switzerland proved decisive in his development: with 14 goals, enough to finish as the league's top scorer in the 2023/24 season, Kevin Carlos established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe.





Then came a move to Basel in the summer of 2024, where he won the league and cup double while scoring 14 goals in all competitions. His displays earned him a move to France, to Nice, where he scored his first goal on 2 October 2025 in the away Europa League match against Fenerbahce.





At 186 centimetres tall and naturally right-footed, Carlos is a centre-forward with physical power and the pace to run in behind, along with excellent technique and real quality in his link-up play. He is strong in the air, and his build and speed make him effective both in direct duels with defenders and when attacking space, qualities that make him a complete option up front.



