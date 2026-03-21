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Cafu makes a surprising claim: "Neymar is better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo"

The former Roma and Milan full-back is certain: La Pulce and CR7 are not the best of this century.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: the rivalry between two unique superstars in the history of football.


For some fifteen years now, the debate has raged over which of the two is the greatest of all time: the Argentine ‘LaPulga’ with his eight Ballon d’Or awards, or CR7 with his five and a goal tally approaching 1,000.


But what if there were a third party in this dispute? That is the case with Cafu; the former Roma and Milan full-back was a guest on the Brazilian podcast PodPah TV and gave his opinion on who is the best player of the century, a view that quickly went viral.

  • CAFU: "NEYMAR IS BETTER THAN MESSI AND RONALDO"

    Cafu has, in fact, crowned his compatriot Neymar Jr as the best:


    “In my view, Neymar is better than Messi. It’s just that perhaps Messi’s commitment is different. Looking at this latest generation, Neymar is superior to everyone else. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé...”

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  • "Neymar has more talent, but when it comes to commitment, I’d pick CR7"

    Cafu goes on to praise Neymar:


    “He has better technical ability and more options. He’s even better than those two (Messi and CR7, ed.). Of course, in terms of commitment, I’d pick Cristiano Ronaldo.”

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