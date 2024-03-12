Gaston Sirino, Divine Lunga, Matias Esquivel, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns learn quarter-final opponents

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueRhulani MokwenaThemba ZwaneTeboho Mokoena

Mamelodi Sundowns will now have to plan knowing their Caf Champions League quarter-final opponents following Tuesday's draw.

  • Sundowns are bidding for the Caf CL
  • They have reached the last-eight
  • Masandawana will meet Young Africans

